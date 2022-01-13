Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

