Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

NYSE:CFG opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

