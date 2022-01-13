Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after buying an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

