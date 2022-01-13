BonusCloud One Day Volume Reaches $1,188.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1,188.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.