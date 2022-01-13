Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares Down 1.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.74. 557,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 886,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.