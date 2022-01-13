bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain Sells 3,042 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Obenshain sold 832 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $8,469.76.

BLUE stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

