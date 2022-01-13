Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,261,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

