Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Hits $11.07 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $371,246.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

