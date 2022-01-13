BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.45% of United Rentals worth $1,892,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.