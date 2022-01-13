BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,399,282 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,492,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,399,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $2,107,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.81 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

