BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,093,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,454,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $83.72 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

