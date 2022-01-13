BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $1,951,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,373,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 173.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 734.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

