BlackRock Inc. Has $2.19 Billion Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.19% of Synchrony Financial worth $2,189,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.