BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.52% of Yum! Brands worth $2,339,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.