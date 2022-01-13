BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Buys £239.76 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £239.76 ($325.45).

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 649.25 ($8.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £655.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 696.21. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 514 ($6.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 732 ($9.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 0.63%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

