BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, an increase of 764.2% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,321,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 525,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.