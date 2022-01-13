Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 13,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

