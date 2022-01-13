BitWhite Tops 1-Day Volume of $136,962.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $110,307.07 and $136,962.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

