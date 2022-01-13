Bitball Treasure Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and $219,569.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $43.56 or 0.00099552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.