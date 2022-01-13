Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BNOX opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
About Bionomics
