Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BNOX opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

