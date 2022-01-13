BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $413,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,292. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BLFS opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.