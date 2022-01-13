Binamon Hits Market Cap of $9.03 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Binamon has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00075031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.19 or 0.07634335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.51 or 0.99730585 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067624 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

