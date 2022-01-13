BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

