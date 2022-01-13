Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Down to $46.34

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.34, but opened at $44.07. Big Lots shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 2,409 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

