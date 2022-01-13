Big Lots, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

