BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,963,532 shares.The stock last traded at $67.14 and had previously closed at $67.15.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.
BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
