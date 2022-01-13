BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,963,532 shares.The stock last traded at $67.14 and had previously closed at $67.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.