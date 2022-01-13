B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 3.4%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.89. 8,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 870,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.