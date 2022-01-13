Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of COMP opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

