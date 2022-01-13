Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.40 ($82.27).

Scout24 stock opened at €61.54 ($69.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.39. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

