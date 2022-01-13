Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.66. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 48,607 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

