Benchmark Cuts SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target to $2.00

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.04. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 45.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 48.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

