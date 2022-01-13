BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 4.1%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.13. 11,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 622,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several brokerages have commented on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $11,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

