Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00213966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00465898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.