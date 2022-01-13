BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BDOUY stock remained flat at $$25.00 during trading on Thursday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $27.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

