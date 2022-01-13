Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.46

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.46 and traded as high as $112.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 1,185 shares.

BAMXF has been the subject of several research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

