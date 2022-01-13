Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.24. 99,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,432,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,554,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

