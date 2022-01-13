Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £175 ($237.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.98) to £171.90 ($233.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a £162 ($219.90) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.33) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($230.76) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £163.51 ($221.95).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £114.85 ($155.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of £113.27 and a 200 day moving average of £129.66.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

