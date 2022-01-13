Barclays PLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,648 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $73,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.