Barclays PLC Purchases 56,522 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,522 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of ResMed worth $66,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 55.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,691 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,713. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $244.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.93. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

