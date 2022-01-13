Barclays PLC Has $91.45 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,481 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $91,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

