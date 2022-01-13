Barclays Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €113.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €106.19 ($120.67).

Shares of DG traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Thursday, reaching €95.20 ($108.18). 1,062,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.47. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

