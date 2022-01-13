Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,876 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of SCHW opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $2,331,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.