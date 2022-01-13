Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 456 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $764.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.06.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

