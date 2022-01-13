Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,205 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

