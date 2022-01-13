Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 203.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,877 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 368,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

