Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 85.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $226.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

