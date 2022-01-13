Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Invests $583,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.87. 29,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

