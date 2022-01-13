Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's global expansion initiatives, robust assets under management (AUM) balance, and prudent expense-management initiatives will likely keep aiding financials. Further, BNY Mellon is undertaking several initiatives to expand through digitizing operations and strategic acquisitions. Given a solid liquidity position, the company's capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, the company is expected to keep witnessing margin pressure in the near term amid the low interest rate environment. Concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, is another major concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE BK opened at $63.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

