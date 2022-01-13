Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.42

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 5213747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

