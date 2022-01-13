Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.
NTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,456.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.82%.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
